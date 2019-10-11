Home

Justin Geoffrey RIVERS

Justin Geoffrey RIVERS Notice
RIVERS, Justin Geoffrey. It saddens us to say that Dad suddenly passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Palmerston North Hospital, aged 76 years. He was so loved and is going to be missed by his children; Michelle Rivers, Michael and Ang Rivers, Sandra and Dick Exeter, and Nicola and Craig Ellingham. He was a proud Grandad of Jordan, Madison, Abbey, Jade, and Leiana; Ben, Ashley, and Sophie; and Jessie, George and James; great-Grandad of Peyton, Maci, and Monty. Loving and respected friend of Carole. Messages to Rivers Family, c/- PO Box 23, Pahiatua. Justin is resting at Sandra's until Saturday, October 12, 2019, from where he will then be taken to the Woodville Sports Stadium, Ross Street, Woodville for his farewell starting at 11am. "Close to our hearts, you will stay. Loved and remembered, every day." Monarch Funeral Home Ltd. Pahiatua (06) 3766662
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 11, 2019
