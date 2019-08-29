Home

THOMSON, Kalman. 29.08.09 What it meant to lose you no one will ever know. Ten thousand tears won't bring you back we know because we've cried. You left behind our broken hearts but happy memories too, we never wanted memories we only wanted you. Death leaves a heartache that nothing can heal, love leaves memories that nothing can steal. A fathers love no longer there, your children will never know. Ten years of yesterdays until we meet again Mum, Dad, Michelle, Brendon, Hayden, Julian and families. Your son's Brodin, Shaun, Troy.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 29, 2019
