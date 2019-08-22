Home

Karen Shirley NEWTON

Karen Shirley NEWTON In Memoriam
NEWTON, Karen Shirley. I thought of you with love today, but that is nothing new. I thought about you yesterday, and the days before that too. I miss our times together, things in common we could share. But nothing fills my emptiness now you're no longer here. I think of you in silence - I often speak your name. All I have are memories, and your picture in a frame. Your memory is my keepsake, with which I'll never part. I have you in my heart. In our hearts forever Rob, Kourtnee and families
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 22, 2019
