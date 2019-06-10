|
NATTRASS, Karlene Gloria. Unexpectedly and peacefully on June 6, 2019, aged 77 years. Much loved soulmate of the late Tony. Most loved and devoted Mum of Jan and Ray, Kellie and Stephen, and Campbell and Aranka. Sparkly Nana Hohoo of Madison, Patrick, Hamish, Sarah, Marnie, Anna and Kate. Loved sister of Tony Pedersen and Cherry Johnston. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate it if you could bring a primary school reading book or a donation to Greenmeadows Primary School which can be left at the service. Please help us celebrate Karlene's life by wearing a touch of red. A service for Karlene will be held in the Beth Shan Chapel, 157 Georges Drive, Napier on Friday, June 14 at 11.00am. Messages to the Nattrass Family, C/o PO Box 439, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 10, 2019