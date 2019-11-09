Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:00 p.m.
Crestwood
615 Heretaunga St E
Hastings
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kate BARRY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kate Holden BARRY

Add a Memory
Kate Holden BARRY Notice
BARRY, Kate Holden. Green fingered maestro. Passed away peacefully at home on November 7, aged 79 surrounded by her family and garden. Wife to Michael John Barry. Beloved mum and cherished mother- in-law to Debbie, Kim and Carlos, Mary Lou (Perth), Jonathan and Elizabeth. Adored grandmother and great grandmother and friend to many. A service to celebrate Kates life to be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga St E, Hastings, on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at 2pm. In lieu of Flowers a donations to Cranford Hospice. Messages to the Barry family, C/- Terry Longley & Son, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kate's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -