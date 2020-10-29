Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Resources
More Obituaries for Katherine DRYSDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Katherine Alexandra DRYSDALE

Add a Memory
Katherine Alexandra DRYSDALE Notice
DRYSDALE, Katherine Alexandra. Passed away peacefully at home on October 27, 2020. Loved wife of Edward (Ted). Loved mother of Graeme, Malcolm, Pamela (deceased), Gavin, Alex and Barbara, and Judith. Loving grandmother of Andrew, and Lauren, Michelle, Mathew and Rachel, Hana, Dylan, Emma, and Crystal. Loved sister of Henry, Ethel and Jessie. A service to celebrate Katherine's life will be held at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Saturday October 31, 2020 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Tributes or messages for the family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Drysdale Family C/- PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Katherine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
- ADVERTISEMENT -