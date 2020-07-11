Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
More Obituaries for Kathleen STANBRIDGE
Kathleen Anne (Ward) STANBRIDGE

Kathleen Anne (Ward) STANBRIDGE Notice
STANBRIDGE, Kathleen Anne (nee Ward). On July 8, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital, peacefully. Wife of Peter Stanbridge (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and David, Susan and Andre. Cherished sister of Terry and Elaine Ward, Ngaire and Noel Usherwood and Alan Ward. Loved aunty of all her nephews and nieces. Loved Nana of her grandchildren Jessica, James and Ella. Special thanks to the staff at Colwyn House and to Dr Thompson for his twenty years of caring. A requiem mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Hastings on Tuesday, 14 July at 1:30pm. Messages can be sent to the Stanbridge Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 11, 2020
