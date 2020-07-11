|
STANBRIDGE, Kathleen Anne (nee Ward). On July 8, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Regional Hospital, peacefully. Wife of Peter Stanbridge (deceased). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Maree and David, Susan and Andre. Cherished sister of Terry and Elaine Ward, Ngaire and Noel Usherwood and Alan Ward. Loved aunty of all her nephews and nieces. Loved Nana of her grandchildren Jessica, James and Ella. Special thanks to the staff at Colwyn House and to Dr Thompson for his twenty years of caring. A requiem mass for Kathleen will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, Hastings on Tuesday, 14 July at 1:30pm. Messages can be sent to the Stanbridge Family, c/- PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 11, 2020