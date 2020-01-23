Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Memorial service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
1:00 p.m.
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kathleen. CONDLIFFE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kathleen. CONDLIFFE

Add a Memory
Kathleen. CONDLIFFE Notice
CONDLIFFE, Kathleen. WAAF 82629, RNZAF. Peacefully at CHB Health Centre, Waipukurau on January 19, 2020, aged 71 years. Precious wife of John. Dearly loved mother and mother-in- law of Julie, Michael and Jennifer, and proud grandma of Caley, Judah and Jacob (both deceased), and Oliver; Alexea, Jacob and "Bub to be". "Now at peace" A memorial service for Kath will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Wednesday, January 29 at 1pm. Messages may be sent to:- The Condliffe family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathleen.'s passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -