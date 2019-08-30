|
McRAE, Kathleen Fae (Fae). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Atawhai Lifestyle Village, aged 90 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Rod. Loved sister of Pat and the late Hamish Fraser, and Jocelyn and John Chrystal. Treasured Aunt to Dean, Ronda, Kathryn, Grant, Fraser, Judy, Sue, and the late Fiona. Special great- aunt to all her great nieces and nephews. A special thank you to the staff at Atawhai for the love and care given to Fae. A funeral service for Fae will be held in the Waiapu Cathedral of St. John The Evangelist, Browning Street, Napier, on Monday, September 2, 2019 at 11am followed by private cremation. A tribute to Fae or messages to her family can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/- PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 30, 2019