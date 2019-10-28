|
|
TAYLOR, Kathleen Joyce (nee Witton). Passed away peacefully on October 25, 2019, aged 97. Loved wife of the late Jack. Much loved Mum of Ray and Dianne, Pat and Terry Duncan, Dorothy and Lynn Ward, Pauline and Peter Smith, Clare and Colin Bridle, and David and Joy. Nana of 26 grandchildren, 49 great grandchildren and 9 great great grandchildren. Kath's family wish to express their deepest gratitude and thanks to her Bramlee House family at Mary Doyle for their amazing care, love and support of our Mum and Nana. A celebration service will be held at St. Patrick's Catholic Church, Waverley Street, Waipawa on Tuesday, October 29 at 11am followed by her final farewell at the Waipawa Cemetery. Messages to:- The Taylor Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 28, 2019