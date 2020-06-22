|
MOORE, Kathleen Margaret (Kath) (Nee Withington) 06.05.1924 - 19.06.2020 Mum passed away peacefully at Atawhai. She was a loved wife of Jack (Deceased) and mother to Pam and Norm Wilson, Ken and Robyn, Janice and Steve Dowrick, John and Kay, Debbie and David Marden. A loved Nana to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. We thank the lovely caring staff at Atawhai Rest Home. We would love you to join us to celebrate Mum's life in the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation in Kath's memory to the Stroke Foundation would be appreciated and can be left at the service. Tributes to Kath or messages for her family may be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz or c/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 22, 2020