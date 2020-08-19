|
WILLIS, Kathlyn Beryl 30.05.1949-13.08.2020 Our beautiful Mum passed peacefully in her home on Thursday August 13, with family at her side and surrounded by love both near and far. As per Mums wishes a private cremation has already taken place and we ask family and friends to join us in a celebration of her life at East Pier Restaurant and Conference Centre Ahuriri Napier, on Sunday August 23 at 2pm. Due to the current restrictions on gatherings we ask you to RSVP by Friday August 21 to [email protected] com. With love and warm wishes. Leanne, Rachel and Hamish Stead.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 19, 2020