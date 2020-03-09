Home

POWERED BY

Kathryn Anne (Jackson) McNAIR

Add a Memory
Kathryn Anne (Jackson) McNAIR Notice
McNAIR, Kathryn Anne, (nee Jackson). Passed away suddenly at home, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm for 51 years. Loved daughter of the late Charlie and Dora Jackson. Loved sister of the late Molly Evans. Loving mother of Carl and Scott and partner Pauline. Doting Nana to Jackson, Charlie and Molly. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church, Cnr of High and Swinburn Streets Dannevirke, on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11am. All messages to the "McNair Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kathryn's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -