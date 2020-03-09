|
McNAIR, Kathryn Anne, (nee Jackson). Passed away suddenly at home, aged 68 years. Dearly loved wife of Malcolm for 51 years. Loved daughter of the late Charlie and Dora Jackson. Loved sister of the late Molly Evans. Loving mother of Carl and Scott and partner Pauline. Doting Nana to Jackson, Charlie and Molly. A celebration of Kathy's life will be held in the Knox Presbyterian Church, Cnr of High and Swinburn Streets Dannevirke, on Wednesday March 11, 2020 at 11am. All messages to the "McNair Family" c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 9, 2020