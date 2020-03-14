Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
MORGAN, Katie Isabel (Isabel) (nee McClymont). MNZM. Peacefully on March 11, 2020 with family by her side. Much loved and respected mother of Helen. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. A mighty Kauri has fallen. A Memorial Service honouring Isabel's life will be held at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Tennyson Street, Napier on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11.30am. A tribute to Isabel or messages for her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 14, 2020
