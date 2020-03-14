|
|
MORGAN, Katie Isabel (Isabel) (nee McClymont). MNZM. Peacefully on March 11, 2020 with family by her side. Much loved and respected mother of Helen. Loved by her many nieces and nephews. A mighty Kauri has fallen. A Memorial Service honouring Isabel's life will be held at St. Paul's Presbyterian Church, Tennyson Street, Napier on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 11.30am. A tribute to Isabel or messages for her family can be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 14, 2020