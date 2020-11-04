|
WHELAN, Kay Alison. Passed away peacefully at the age of 74 surrounded by family. Smiling to the end. Loved wife of Mike, mother and mother-in-law of Claire and Cam, Jae and Sean, Paula and Brendon, Kim and Darren. Adored Grandma of 16 grandchildren. Dear friend to many. A celebration of Kay's life will be held at the Cheval Rooms, Hastings on Friday, November 6 at 10am followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 4, 2020