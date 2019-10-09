|
WALLER, Kaye (nee Harrison). Peacefully on October 8, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Richard and Julie, Julian and Emma, and Chris and Katherine. Loved grandmother of James, Annabell, Zoe, Imogen, and Eddie. Sister and sister in law of Gordon (deceased) and Cathy, and Paddy and Pat. Loved by all of her nieces and nephews. Kaye will be sadly missed by all who knew her. A celebration of Kaye's life will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale, Napier on Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Waller Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 9, 2019