SAMUELS, Kaysharn Sweetie. 12 March 2004 - 10 June 2020 Beloved daughter of Marie Arnott and Tony Hopton. Step daughter of Deane. Loved sister of Corey (deceased), Shannon, Norton, Jurney, Nature and Brieze. Sister-in-law of Leah and Rochelle. Much loved aunty of all her nieces and nephews. A service for Kaysharn will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau, Monday, June 15 at 11am, followed by burial at Western Hills Cemetery, Napier. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 13, 2020