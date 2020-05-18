|
ATKINS, Keith Frank. On May 14, 2020 unexpectedly passed away in his house at Waimarama (due to fishing withdrawals). Loved partner of Sue Colson, father of Adele, Derice and Clinton, and loved Grandad to 15. He lived an amazing rich full life to the end; and will be remembered as a positive influence and support to many. Private cremation service to be held on Wednesday May 20, due to gathering restrictions. Live streaming available upon request. Messages to the Atkins Family, C/o PO Box 2555, Stortford Lodge, Hastings 4153.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 18, 2020