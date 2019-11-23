|
COLLIER, Keith Ivan Thomas (Tom). Reg No: 660936 1947-48 Reg No: 206620 1952-53 Passed away peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke on Friday, November 22, 2019. Aged 93years. Loved husband of the late Lynette (Lyn). Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Tom and Jill (Waikanae), Lynley and Julian Densham (Dannevirke) and much loved "Grand Tom" and mate of Liam. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke RSA Welfare Fund and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 'The Hub' entrance off Allardice Street on Monday, November 25 at 1.30pm followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery, a place where Tom worked for many years.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 23, 2019