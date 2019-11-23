Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tararua Funeral Services Ltd
51 Denmark St
Manawatu, Manawatu-Wanganui
06-374 7785
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
1:30 p.m.
The Hub
entrance off Allardice Street
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Keith COLLIER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Keith Ivan Thomas . (Tom) COLLIER

Add a Memory
Keith Ivan Thomas . (Tom) COLLIER Notice
COLLIER, Keith Ivan Thomas (Tom). Reg No: 660936 1947-48 Reg No: 206620 1952-53 Passed away peacefully at Rahiri Rest Home, Dannevirke on Friday, November 22, 2019. Aged 93years. Loved husband of the late Lynette (Lyn). Loved and respected father and father-in-law to Tom and Jill (Waikanae), Lynley and Julian Densham (Dannevirke) and much loved "Grand Tom" and mate of Liam. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the Dannevirke RSA Welfare Fund and these may be left at the service. A service to celebrate Tom's life will be held at 'The Hub' entrance off Allardice Street on Monday, November 25 at 1.30pm followed by interment at the Mangatera Lawn Cemetery, a place where Tom worked for many years.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Keith's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -