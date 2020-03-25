Home

Kelvin Kuru (Kel) RIPOHAU

RIPOHAU, Kelvin Kuru (Kel). Kelvin, aged 63, passed away on March 16, 2020. Much loved husband of Davina and father to Ariella and Siena; Kayla, Jarad and Sharni. Papa to Kaiako. Brother of Faye, Priscilla and Gary and the late Billy, Jack, Fred and sister Narmie. Whangai-son of the late Eraihia (Lassie) and Paretawhio (Polly) Ripohau and son of Whetukura Whakaruru Ripohau. A much adored brother-in-law and uncle to his nieces and nephews. Due to current government restrictions we have held a private farewell followed by cremation for Kelvin, this will be followed by a memorial service for family and friends to be held at a later date. Thank you to everyone who has shown their love and support for Kelvin. All communications to the "Ripohau Family", C/- PO Box 8043, Kensington, Whangarei 0145.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 25, 2020
