Kenneth Douglas. (AKA Camo Ken) ULYATT

ULYATT, Kenneth Douglas. (AKA Camo Ken) 02.06.1947 - 24.05.2019 Much loved son of Fredrick Marcus (Mark) (Deceased) and Patricia Martin (n?e Fraser); stepson of Ngarie and Clive. Loved father and father-in-law of Elisa and Marty; and Clint and Jess. Grandfather of Kyle, Jenna, Samara and Catherine; Ruby and Lucy. Great- grandfather of five. Brother of Larraine Dunk and Stephen. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. A service will held to celebrate Kens' life at The Dunstall Memorial Chapel, 19 Edwardes Street, Napier on Tuesday May 28 at 2:00pm. Followed by interment at the Western Hills Cemetery. To honour Ken please feel free to wear a touch of Camo. In lieu of flowers the family would appreciate donations to the cause Ken passionately supported "Ban 1080". These can be made at the service or by bank deposit to - KJ Goodhew - Bank Account 38-9002-0589526-00 Messages can be left on www.dunstalls.co.nz or posted to the Ulyatt Family c/o PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 25, 2019
