Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gee & Hickton Funeral directors
1 Cornwall Street
Wellington, Wellington
(04) 566 3103
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth DRURY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth DRURY

Add a Memory
Kenneth DRURY Notice
DRURY, Kenneth. After a short illness, surrounded by family on November 13, 2019; aged 80 years. Loved partner of Rosie. Father of Rod, Geoff and Tash, Stephanie and Campbell. Grandfather of Jackson, George, Ben, Violet, Oliver and Sally. Brother of Barry and Marie, Peter and Raewyn. Special thanks to the staff at Wakefield and Wellington Hospital's, Dr Richard Luke (Hastings), Dr Malcolm Abernathy and Dr Stephanie Manning for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to www.treesthatcount.co.nz. A private cremation has been held. A Memorial Service will be held in Havelock North on Friday, November 29, please contact Geoff for details ([email protected]).
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 16, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -