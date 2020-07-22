Home

Funeral service
Friday, Jul. 24, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals
cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street
Taradale
Kenneth Duncan . (Ken) BENNETT

Kenneth Duncan . (Ken) BENNETT Notice
BENNETT, Kenneth Duncan (Ken). Merchant Navy, Deck Officer. Service No. R315008. Passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Eve. Loved father and father-in-law of Mike, Rebecca and Todd, Alex and Mario, Jenny and Graham, Debbie and Joseph, Mark and Julie, and the late David. A treasured grandad and great grandad. Our grateful thanks to Cranford Hospice for their care of Ken. A funeral service for Ken will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday July 24, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Bennett Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2020
