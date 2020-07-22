|
|
BENNETT, Kenneth Duncan (Ken). Merchant Navy, Deck Officer. Service No. R315008. Passed away on Tuesday July 21, 2020. Aged 92 years. Dearly loved husband of Eve. Loved father and father-in-law of Mike, Rebecca and Todd, Alex and Mario, Jenny and Graham, Debbie and Joseph, Mark and Julie, and the late David. A treasured grandad and great grandad. Our grateful thanks to Cranford Hospice for their care of Ken. A funeral service for Ken will be held at the Sugar Loaf Chapel of Howard & Gannon Funerals, cnr Lee Road and Gloucester Street, Taradale on Friday July 24, 2020 at 11am, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Bennett Family' C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 22, 2020