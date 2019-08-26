Home

Gentle Touch Funeral Services
920 West Heretaunga St
Hastings, Hawke's Bay
06-876 7942
Kenneth Edward COX

Kenneth Edward COX Notice
COX, Kenneth Edward. Passed away peacefully aged 85 years at the Hawkes Bay Hospital on Friday August 23, 2019 after a short illness. He is survived by his beloved wife Rita and three daughters Joanne, Liza and Nicola. A hardworking family man who loved gardening, photography, conservation and the outdoors. A private cremation has taken place. A celebration of Ken's life will be held between 2.00 pm and 3.30 pm on Wednesday August 28, at Serendipity Caf?, 1412 Pākowhai Road, Hastings. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Kiwi Conservation Club via www.kcc.org.nz Forever in our hearts.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 26, 2019
