More Obituaries for Kenneth BEATTIE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth Hugh. BEATTIE

Kenneth Hugh. BEATTIE Notice
BEATTIE, Kenneth Hugh. 15.10.1953-11.06.2020 Suddenly in Little Rock, USA. Son of the late Allan and Kitty. Brother of Ian. Loved uncle of Michael (Havelock North) and Kathie (UK) and their families, also life long friend of Vernon Pryde and Barry Stoddart. A service will be held in Little Rock and as per Hugh's wishes his ashes will be scattered in Arkansas at his favourite hunting lodge. Messages to Ian, 4/114 Willowpark Rd Sth, Hastings 4112 or [email protected] co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 18, 2020
