|
|
BOWLEY, Kenneth John (Ken). On April 15 2020, suddenly in Waipukurau, in his 91st year. Dearly beloved husband and soul mate of Betty for 68 years. Deeply loved and treasured father and father-in-law of the late David, Susan and Richard Byrne, the late Paul and Susan, and Louise and Derek Durham. Adored and fun-loving Grandpa Ken of Lya, Lance, Katy, Gemma, Laura, Rachel, Anna and David and their partners. Proud and awesome Great- Grandpa Ken of Oscar, Alexis, Francesca, Logan and Giorgia. Dearly loved by all his nieces and nephews. "The sparkle in your bright blue eyes, your cheeky smile, your sense of humour and your love for your family will be sorely missed and treasured forever. Have fun on your travels" To every beautiful soul that Dad encountered on his journey of life, and what an amazing journey it was, thank you for making him smile. Ken's family wish to express their heartfelt thanks to Dr Mohan Gaddipati, the St Johns Ambulance crew, and Joyce for their care and compassion. A private cremation has been held, memorial service to follow. Messages to Sue Byrne, 143 School Rd, Clive 4102. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Apr. 18, 2020