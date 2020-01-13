|
|
EADE, Kenneth John. On January 11, 2020 at Hawke's Bay Hospital, surrounded by his family. Aged 72 years. Much loved husband of Sally, loved father and father-in-law of Nathan and Lynmarie, Hadyn and Teresa. Cherished Grandad of Nathan Jnr and Everly; and George. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Lynley and Trevor (Queenstown), Graham and Julie (Balclutha), and uncle of Leanne and Stacey; Darren and Kirsty. "Ken will be sadly missed" A service for Kenneth will be held at "Stonehaven", 10 Peel St, Waipukurau on Wednesday January 15 at 2pm followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to Prostate Cancer Foundation NZ would be appreciated. These may be left at the service or online at https://prostate.org.nz. Messages to: The Eade Family, C/- PO Box 200, Waipukurau 4242 or emailed to [email protected] C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 13, 2020