ANDERSON, Kenneth Kells (Ken). 04.08.1943 - 01.09.2019 Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Much loved husband of Gayel for 55 years. Amazing dad to Leanne, Jill, Sue, and Blair. Father-in- law to Phil, Phil, Max, and Janine. The most mischievous fun 'Grandad Ken' to Alex, Ben, Georgia, Hannah, Vikki, and Rosa. Brother of Marie Anderson (Greymouth). Our world will be much quieter without the 'larger than life' fun making, jovial adventurer. Special thanks to the loving kind staff at Princess Alexandra. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at the Ellwood Function Centre, 15 Otene Road, Hastings on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at 1pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Anderson Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 3, 2019
