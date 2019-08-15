Home

POWERED BY

Services
Tong & Peryer
509 Queen St
West Hastings , Hawke's Bay
06-878 5149
Resources
More Obituaries for Kenneth RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kenneth William (Ken) RICHARDSON

Add a Memory
Kenneth William (Ken) RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Kenneth William (Ken). Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor Mary (nee Archer), loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Vicki, Jill and Bernie. Loved grandfather of Sam, Phoebe, Cameron, Rainer and Anna. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Ambulance would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Richardson Family", c/- P.O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kenneth's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.