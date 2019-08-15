|
RICHARDSON, Kenneth William (Ken). Passed away peacefully on August 14, 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Gaynor Mary (nee Archer), loved father and father-in-law of Kim and Vicki, Jill and Bernie. Loved grandfather of Sam, Phoebe, Cameron, Rainer and Anna. A service to celebrate Ken's life will be held at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to St. John Ambulance would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Online tributes can be made at www.tnphb.co.nz or messages to "the Richardson Family", c/- P.O Box 967, Hastings 4156.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 15, 2019