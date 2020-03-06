Home

Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Requiem Mass
Friday, Mar. 13, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Sacred Heart Church Hastings

Kerry Michael McGRUDDY

Kerry Michael McGRUDDY
McGRUDDY, Kerry Michael Passed away peacefully at Mercy Hospice, Auckland on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 aged 63. R I P Dearly loved eldest son of Judy Brocklehurst, and the late Kevin McGruddy. Brother of Vicky, Tony, Janine and David. Stepbrother to Sheree, Chris, Deidre, Paul and John. Much respected brother- in-law, uncle and friend to many. Kerry will be sadly missed. Requiem Mass to celebrate Kerry's life will be held at Sacred Heart Church, Hastings on Friday, March 13, 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers a donation to Mercy Hospice would be greatly appreciated. Messages to Kerry's family can be sent c/o Terry Longley & Son Funeral Directors, PO Box 8424, Havelock North.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Mar. 6, 2020
