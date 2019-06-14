Home

Dunstalls Funeral Directors
PO Box 1055 Napier 4140
, Hawke's Bay
06 835 7196
Kerry Veda QSM DUNCAN

Kerry Veda QSM DUNCAN Notice
DUNCAN, Kerry Veda QSM. Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family in the early hours of June 13 2019. Dearly loved wife of Arthur. Beloved mother and mother in law of Andrew and Valerie, Michelle and Pete, and Hamish, and Blair. Spoiler of grandchildren Anouk, Kitty, and Zakari, and Zoe. A service to celebrate Kerry's life will be held at St Pauls Presbyterian Church, Tennyson Street, Napier on Tuesday, June 19, 2019 at 2pm, followed by private cremation. All tributes to Kerry can be left at www.dunstalls.co.nz. All messages to the Duncan family can be sent C/- PO Box 1055, Napier 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on June 14, 2019
