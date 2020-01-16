|
HEATHER, Keu (Rourukeukeu). Sunrise 26-09-1935 to Sunset 14-01-2020 Aged 84 Years. Wife of the late Robert Heather. Mum to 12 children. "Nena, Nan, and Mama" to her grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren. Loving sister to our Aunty Topa. Mum's favourite scripture 'Psalms 83:18 May people know that you, whose name is Jehovah, You alone are the Most High over all the earth'. Mum will be at 16 Crail Avenue, Flaxmere, Hastings. Family and friends are invited to the memorial service held at Jehovah's Witness Kingdom Hall, 707 Pakowhai Road, Mahora, Hastings on Saturday January 18, 2020 at 1pm. Followed by light refreshment's at Crestwood, 615 Heretaunga Street East, Hastings at 2pm. Contact Dion Baker on 028 410 3004 or please message [email protected]
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Jan. 16, 2020