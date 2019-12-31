Home

Reverend Father Kevin Anthony S.M (Judge) MANNING

Reverend Father Kevin Anthony S.M (Judge) MANNING Notice
MANNING, Reverend Father Kevin (Judge) Anthony S.M. Peacefully after a short illness at Rose Court Rest Home, Christchurch, on Monday December 30, 2019. Loved son of the late William and Marie Manning. Loved brother of Ralph and John (both deceased), Joy Lyons, and Terry, and loved uncle to his nieces and nephews. Loved and respected member of the Society of Mary community at Sts Basil and Josephs Courts, Sydenham. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at Sacred Heart Church, 70 Spencer St, Addington on Friday January 3, 2020 at 11.00.a.m. followed by interment at Waimairi Cemetery, 195 Grahams Road, Burnside. A Vigil Service will be held in the Chapel of St Bede, St Bede's College, Main North Road on Thursday evening at 7.00.p.m. R.I.P.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Dec. 31, 2019
