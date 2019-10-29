|
DOUGLAS, Kevin John. As could be expected, he put up a fight, but in the end passed peacefully, surrounded by love and at home on Friday, October 25, 2019. Much loved husband of Janice; awesome dad and dad- in-law of Todd, Penny and Rowan, Wanda and Marcus, and Nathan and Janis; stepdad and step-dad- in-law of Sally and Phil, and Michael and Sally; and Papa Kev of Cheyne, Lane, Jakob, Connor, Hannah, Paige, Marcus, Meg, Harrison and Emma. Loved brother, brother-in-law, and uncle to Lesley and Murray, Warwick and Heather, and their children. We will be remembering Kevin's remarkable life at 11am on Wednesday October 30, 2019 at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes St, Napier. Kevin wanted his life to be celebrated, so let's gather together to share memories, love and laughs. Special thanks to Cranford Hospice for their unwavering care and support. A donation in Kevin's memory to Cranford Hospice would be appreciated and can be left at the service or via www.cranfordhospice.org.nz A tribute to Kev or messages to his family may be left via www.dunstalls.co.nz or C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 29, 2019