Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin FOREMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin John FOREMAN

Add a Memory
Kevin John FOREMAN Notice
FOREMAN, Kevin John. Passed away suddenly at his home on October 1, 2019. Much loved fianc? of Helen Hellyer. Father of Mark, Shamsia and Anna, Yapa to Madyan and Aaliyah. Close friend to Helen's family and many others. 'Forever the expert of golf, fishing and useless information. He will be greatly missed' According to Kevin's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Tributes can be sent to the Foreman family, c/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.