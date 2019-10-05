|
FOREMAN, Kevin John. Passed away suddenly at his home on October 1, 2019. Much loved fianc? of Helen Hellyer. Father of Mark, Shamsia and Anna, Yapa to Madyan and Aaliyah. Close friend to Helen's family and many others. 'Forever the expert of golf, fishing and useless information. He will be greatly missed' According to Kevin's wishes a private cremation has taken place. Tributes can be sent to the Foreman family, c/o PO Box 8424, Havelock North 4157.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 5, 2019