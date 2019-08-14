|
JOHNSON, Kevin. 14.08.2018 In Loving Memory of our Dad. We think about you always We think about you still You have never been forgotten And you never will. An empty house, an empty chair A father's love no longer there A broken heart, tear filled eyes Another soul in the sky. The times we shared, the laughs we had The things we miss when we think of you Dad We hold you close within our hearts And there you will remain To walk with us throughout our lives Until we meet again. Love and miss you Dad. Winona, Mathew, Wayne, Ryan, Anthony, Ellen, Hayden and Zaine.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Aug. 14, 2019