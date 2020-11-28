|
O'KEEFE, Kevin Joseph (Kev). Bev O'Keefe and family cannot find the words to express the overwhelming love and support given to our family during this very sad time. We are grateful for the ongoing support we are receiving from our families, friends and work colleagues; and would like to thank all the people who sent cards, beautiful flowers, meals and who attended Kev's service - your kindness is appreciated. Special thanks go to the Fishing Club for the support provided to us. Please accept this thank you from us all.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 28, 2020