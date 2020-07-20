Home

Wednesday, Jul. 22, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Knox Church
corner of High and Swinburn Streets
Dannevirke
Kevin Lance. FRANKLIN


1947 - 2020
FRANKLIN, Kevin Lance. 12.04.1947 - 18.07.2020 Dearly loved husband of Judith for 53 years. Much loved Dad of Amanda (Dannevirke), Aaron and Alice (Havelock North). Proud and devoted Grandad to Owen and Therese. A dearly loved brother and friend to many. A service to celebrate Kevin's life will be held at Knox Church, corner of High and Swinburn Streets, Dannevirke on Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 11.00am. In lieu of flowers a donation to the IHC Foundation in Kevin's memory would be greatly appreciated and these may be sent to PO Box 1307, Palmerston North 4440. All messages to the "Franklin Family", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on July 20, 2020
