Kevin Murray VETTE


1951 - 2020
Kevin Murray VETTE Notice
VETTE, Kevin Murray 14.10.1951 - 10.05.2020 Passed away peacefully at Wairoa Hospital. Loving Husband and friend of Anne. Mate/Father and Father-in-law of Campbell and Stacey, and the late Rebecca. Grandad Kev of Daniel, Jamie and Taylor. Loving brother, brother-in- law, uncle and friend to many. A private cremation has been held. All messages to 14 Koura Crescent RD8, Nuhaka In lieu of flowers a donation to Cranford Hospice at 300 Knight Street, Hastings 4122 would be appreciated. Pickering (Wairoa) Ltd Funeral Directors Wairoa FDANZ www.pickeringfd.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 12, 2020
