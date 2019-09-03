Home

PERCY, Kevin. Peacefully on September 2, 2019 at Hawke's Bay Hospital. Dearly loved husband of the late Judy. Loved father and father-in- law of Raewyn and Pete Dailey, Keri and Jay Mason, and Cameron and Bridget. Cherished Poppa of Natasha, and Beckie; Nick, Luke, and Jay; and Matthew, and Christopher. Great grandad of Charlie, Archie, and Arthur. A funeral service for Kevin will be held at St Patricks Catholic Church, Munroe Street, Napier on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 1.30pm, followed by a private cremation. Messages to the 'Percy Family', C/o PO Box 7001, Taradale, Napier 4141.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 3, 2019
