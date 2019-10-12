|
RICHARDSON, Kevin (Big Guy). At CHB medical Centre, Waipukurau on October 11, 2019, aged 77 years. Loving husband to Bev. Father and father-in- law to Chris and Bridget, Robyne and Scotty, Darryl, Debbie and Greg (Stick). Loved Pop to Cory and Cheyenne, Brooke, Matt and Larree, Jack and Mikayla, Toby, Shontel and Daniel, Kyle, Lance, Kahn, Rory and Samantha and twins Billee and Tejaye. Proud Pop-pop to 13 treasured great grandchildren. A private cremation will be held with a celebration of the Big Guy's life to follow at a later date. Messages can be sent c/o Richardson Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019