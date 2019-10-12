Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Hawkes Bay Funeral Services Ltd
10 Peel St
Waipukurau , Hawke's Bay
06-858 8146
Resources
More Obituaries for Kevin RICHARDSON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kevin (Big Guy) RICHARDSON

Add a Memory
Kevin (Big Guy) RICHARDSON Notice
RICHARDSON, Kevin (Big Guy). At CHB medical Centre, Waipukurau on October 11, 2019, aged 77 years. Loving husband to Bev. Father and father-in- law to Chris and Bridget, Robyne and Scotty, Darryl, Debbie and Greg (Stick). Loved Pop to Cory and Cheyenne, Brooke, Matt and Larree, Jack and Mikayla, Toby, Shontel and Daniel, Kyle, Lance, Kahn, Rory and Samantha and twins Billee and Tejaye. Proud Pop-pop to 13 treasured great grandchildren. A private cremation will be held with a celebration of the Big Guy's life to follow at a later date. Messages can be sent c/o Richardson Family, PO Box 200, Waipukurau. C. H. B. Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ Waipukurau
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kevin's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.