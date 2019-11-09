|
RICHARDSON, Kevin (Big Guy). 04.04.1942 - 11.10.2019. Beverley, Chris, Debbie, Darryl, Greig (Stick), Robyne and families would like to thank everyone for the flowers, cards, baking, food, phone calls and the lovely support you have shown us in the passing of Kevin. Thanks to Dr. Mohan Gaddipati and all the nursing staff at the CHB Medical ward and to the District Health nursing staff. Please accept this acknowledgment as a personal thank you which has meant so much to us all at this time.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Nov. 9, 2019