Fountain's Funeral Directors & Advisors
35-39 Wood St
Auckland, Auckland
09-298 2957
Funeral service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 p.m.
Kevin Russell CORNES

Kevin Russell CORNES Notice
CORNES, Kevin Russell. Passed away peacefully at Middlemore Hospital after a long illness on Monday May 25, 2020. Dearly loved only son of Jean and the late Harry Cornes. Loved brother and brother- in-law of Lynette and Ron Bryan and treasured partner of Irene. Much loved uncle of Tania and Kaylene and great uncle of Ashleigh, Caitlyn, Connor and Joshua. Aged 73 years. Your courageous battle is finally over. Rest now, you will forever be in our hearts. Funeral to be held in Auckland on Saturday May 30, at 2pm. Due to the current restrictions for all communication, please phone Lyn on 021 0611723.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 30, 2020
