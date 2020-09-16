Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Sep. 18, 2020
2:30 p.m.
St James Chapel, Hereworth School
Havelock North
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim HARRIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Ryland (Harry) HARRIS

Add a Memory
Kim Ryland (Harry) HARRIS Notice
HARRIS, Kim Ryland (Harry). A man with the biggest heart, loved by many. Sadly left us on September 7, 2020. Dearly loved son of Richard (deceased) and Mary. Much loved brother of Mark and Fiona, Rick and Vicky. Loved and best friend of Linda. Uncle of Ben and Nicole, Andy and Chon, Tom, Sam and Emma, Kirsty and Ben, Georgia, Sam, Lachie, Great Uncle to Noah and Isla. Brother-in-law of Anne and Ross, Hamish and Lynette. Due to current restrictions, there will be a private service limited to family and close friends at St James Chapel, Hereworth School, Havelock North on Friday September 18, 2020 at 2.30 pm. The Service will be live- streamed, details will be found on social media or by contacting the family. Evans Funeral Services Ltd. FDANZ www.evansfuneral.co.nz
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -