PARSONS, Kirsty Michelle. 11.07.1992 - 10.05.2019 Loved daughter of Garry and Betty. Much loved little sister of Rebecca and Monique. Loving partner of David O'Sullivan. Dearly loved aunty of Brodie, Aiden, Kade, Finn and Kalani. Loved niece to all her aunties, uncles and cousins. Adored sister-in-law of Chris and Shane and cherished by so many more. "Rest in Peace our Baby Girl" A service for Kirsty will be held on Thursday, May 16 at Equippers Church, Hapuku Street Hastings at 11am. All messages c/ of the Parsons Family, PO Box 2610, Stortford Lodge, Hastings.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on May 14, 2019