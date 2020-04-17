|
HALFORD, Kit Archer. 05.01.1944 - 15.04.2020 Passed away peacefully on Wednesday evening surrounded in his bubble with family. Darling husband of Kay, much loved father and father-in- law of Simon and Kylie, Greg and Mel, and Nicola (Poppy). Treasured grandfather of Matthew, Samuel and Liske, Gus and Abby, Charlie and Cooper. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Kay and the late Jack Dobson and Pip and Jenny Halford. Special thanks to the amazing staff of Cranford Hospice, Dr David Rogers and all the family, friends and visitors who have spent time with Kit over the last year. In lieu of flowers, donations to Cranford Hospice welcomed. We have had a farewell moment with Kit and will hold a celebration for him at a time when its appropriate. Further notice to come then.
