Home

POWERED BY

Services
Longley Terry & Son Funeral Services
19 Cooper S
Havelock North , Hawke's Bay
06-877 7873
Resources
More Obituaries for Klaas BLOKKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Klaas BLOKKER

Add a Memory
Klaas BLOKKER Notice
BLOKKER, Klaas. Klaas peacefully passed away in his sleep on October 10, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Elisabeth for 62 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gerard and Sandra, and Kirsty, and Maree, Arnold and Clare, Erwin and Mariska, Klaas and Denise. Treasured Opa of Arielle, Max, Sophie, Marcel and Emily, Thijs and Maddie, Daan and Angela, Jasper, Anna, Sabine, Tomas. A private farewell and cremation was held on October 15, 2020. We wish to thank the wonderful staff at Summerset in the Vines in Havelock North for the amazing care they provided. In loving memory.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Klaas's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -