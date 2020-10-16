|
|
BLOKKER, Klaas. Klaas peacefully passed away in his sleep on October 10, 2020 at the age of 90. Beloved husband of Elisabeth for 62 years. Dearly loved father and father-in-law of Gerard and Sandra, and Kirsty, and Maree, Arnold and Clare, Erwin and Mariska, Klaas and Denise. Treasured Opa of Arielle, Max, Sophie, Marcel and Emily, Thijs and Maddie, Daan and Angela, Jasper, Anna, Sabine, Tomas. A private farewell and cremation was held on October 15, 2020. We wish to thank the wonderful staff at Summerset in the Vines in Havelock North for the amazing care they provided. In loving memory.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 16, 2020