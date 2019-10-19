|
SCIA SCIA, Koro Newton Kapene. 06.01.1942 - 20.10.2018 Loving Soul Mate I don't need a special day to bring you to mind, The days I do not think of you are very hard to find, Each morning when I awaken I know that you are gone and no one knows the heartache as I try to carry on, My heart still aches with sadness and secret tears still flow, What it meant to lose you no on will ever know, My thoughts are always with you, Your place no one can fill in life I loved you dearly In death I love you still. Always and forever Ruby, Rebecca, Scia Scia whanau, Donny, Andrea and mokos
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Oct. 19, 2019