|
|
MULLINS, Koropiko Tumatahi (Koro). Passed away unexpectedly at Wellington Hospital on Monday, September 16, 2019, aged 65 years. Adored soulmate and devoted husband of Mavis. Best friend and dad of Tuma, Korina, Aria and Punga. Coolest Koko to all of his mokopuna. Loved by all his whānau. A service of farewell for Koro will be held in the Dannevirke Town Hall, cnr High and McPhee Streets, Dannevirke on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 11.00am. All messages to the "Mullins Whānau", c/- PO Box 235, Dannevirke 4942. Kua hinga te totara i te wao nui a Tane
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 19, 2019