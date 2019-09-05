Home

Krystyna Emilia. PAINE

Krystyna Emilia. PAINE Notice
PAINE, Krystyna Emilia. 05.10.1940-02.09.2019 "Ty jeste? moim skarbem najdrozszym na ?wiecie" You are my darling, my dearest in all the world It is with much sadness that we have to say goodbye to our Krystyna - darling wife of Alan 'Taffy' Paine for 54 years, mother to Katarzyna (Kasha) Laverick and Jeanette Paine, mother-in-law to Harry Laverick and Richard Gordon, superb nanny to Joseph Sparkes, Seth and Elliot Gordon and sister to Basia and aunt to Karolina and Magda in Bielsko Biala, Poland. A much loved family member and friend to many. Our sincere thanks to the staff at Hawke's Bay hospital (B1) who showed such kindness and compassion to Krystyna and her family during this difficult time. Come and celebrate Krystyna's life with family and friends at the Dunstall Memorial Chapel, Edwardes Street, Napier at midday on Saturday September 7. Flowers welcome - bright and cheery please. All messages to the Paine Family C/o PO Box 1055, Napier, 4140.
Published in Hawkes Bay Today on Sept. 5, 2019
